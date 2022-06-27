Streator woman identified as victim of Route 18 crash

The passenger who died Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Route 18, west of Streator, has been identified as 23-year-old Monica Villalobos, of Streator.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was conducted Saturday and results are pending.

Villalobos was identified as the front seat passenger in the vehicle that was northbound on East 14th Road at 7:08 a.m. Friday. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to fail to stop at the intersection with Route 18, entering the path of a westbound truck, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the vehicle on East 14th Road was taken by medical helicopter to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria and Villalobos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken by AMT Ambulance to OSF Center for Health Streator.

The crash remains under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle County Coroner’s Office and by the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Division. Additional information will be released pending notice of family members and the investigation of the crash.