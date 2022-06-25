Passenger dies following crash west of Streator, 2 others injured

A passenger died and a motorist was taken to a Peoria hospital Friday following a two-vehicle crash on Route 18, west of Streator.

Names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle the two individuals were traveling in was northbound on East 14th Road at 7:08 a.m. Friday and it appeared to fail to stop at the intersection with route 18, entering the path of a westbound truck, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the vehicle on East 14th Road was taken by medical helicopter to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken by AMT Ambulance to OSF St. Center for Health Streator.

The crash is under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle County Coroner’s Office and by the Illinois State Police Reconstruction Division. Additional information will be released pending notice of family members and the investigation of the crash.