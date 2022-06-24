Peoria woman dodges prison in La Salle County’s first meth-related fatal crash

A Peoria woman narrowly avoided prison Friday for what’s believed to be the first meth-related fatal crash in La Salle County history.
Jiroe J. Logan, 25, was sentenced to 48 months probation plus 90 days in La Salle County Jail for the 2020 crash near Streator that killed passenger Samone Gregory, 24, of Peoria.
Logan had entered a blind plea to aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony with an extended sentencing range of 3-14 years in prison. However, Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. rejected the state’s request for the 3-year minimum and opted instead for probation.
La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash June 30, 2020, on Route 18. Two occupants survived but Gregory died from her injuries.
Logan provided a urine specimen that came back positive for methamphetamine. While aggravated DUI is commonly filed in fatal alcohol-related crashes, La Salle County prosecutors have said they were unaware of any previous fatal crash involving meth within their jurisdiction.