Peoria woman pleads guilty to meth-related crash that killed passenger

A Peoria woman faces up to 14 years in prison when she’s sentenced June 24 for what’s believed to be the first meth-related fatal crash in La Salle County history.

Jiroe J. Logan, 25, entered a blind plea Thursday to aggravated DUI, a Class 2 felony with an extended sentencing range of 3-14 years in prison.

She will have an opportunity at sentencing to ask Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. for probation but would have to serve 85% of any prison time if Ryan so decides.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash June 30, 2020, on Route 18 near Streator. Two occupants survived but 24-year-old Samone Gregory of Peoria died from injuries.

Logan provided a urine specimen and that was positive for methamphetamine, leading to a charge of aggravated DUI. While the charge is commonly filed in fatal alcohol-related crashes, La Salle County prosecutors said they were unaware of any previous fatal crash involving meth within their jurisdiction.