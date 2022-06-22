June 21, 2022
Area’s best assembled on The Times 2022 Baseball All-Area Team

By J.T. Pedelty
Somonauk's Brendan Roberts (24) dives into home plate to score a run as Earlville catcher Garett Cook (12) waits for the late throw on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Somonauk. (Scott Anderson)

We are proud to present The Times 2022 All-Area Baseball Team, as voted on by The Times Sports staff.

FIRST TEAM

Julian Alexander, Marquette, fr., OF/P

The Crusaders newcomer made a splash in his debut season, batting .347 with a whopping 40 runs scored and 30 runs batted in.

This is Alexander’s first Times All-Area Team appearance.

Marquette’s Julian Alexander firstbumps Tommy Durdan after scoring against LeRoy in the IHSA Class 1A third-place game played Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Peoria. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Matt Cruise, Seneca, sr., P/IF

A unanimous choice, Cruise may have been the most dominating dual-threat player in the area — .400 batting average with two homers and 18 RBIs coupled with a 7-2 pitching record, 1.80 ERA and 104 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings for the Fighting Irish.

Cruise was named to the Tri-County Conference first team and was voted its Pitcher of the Year. This is his second consecutive year on our first team.

Brady Ewers, Marquette, sr., UT/P

A unanimous choice, Ewers hit .386 with three home runs and 30 RBIs for Marquette during its third-place run in Class 1A.

Ewers was named to the Tri-County Conference first team. This is his first Times All-Area Team appearance.

Marquette’s Brady Ewers smacks a base hit to drive in the only Crusaders run against Brown County on Friday, June 3, 2022, during the IHSA Class 1A State semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Brady Grabowski, Streator, jr., RF/P

Grabowski drove home 24 runs and scored 19 more for the Diamond Dogs while posting a .348 batting average with four home runs.

Grabowski was voted onto the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team and was a member of our second team last spring.

Payton Knoll, Ottawa, jr., UT/P

A reliable member of a solid Pirates pitching staff, Knoll also batted .322 with 17 runs batted in.

Knoll was awarded honorable mention to the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team. This is his first Times All-Area Team appearance.

Ottawa's Payton Knoll fires a pitch to Indian Creek's Reese McRoberts at King Field. (Brian Hoxsey)

Mitchell Kruser, Newark, sr., 1B

Kruser posted a .390 batting average with 27 runs scored and 28 runs batted in for the Norsemen, also adding a 3.72 ERA in limited appearances on the mound.

This is his first Times All-Area Team appearance.

Joe Martin, Newark, jr., P/IF

A unanimous choice, Martin was 7-2 on the mound with a 0.68 earned-run average, while at the plate hitting .434 with 29 RBIs, 33 runs scored and two home runs.

Martin was voted unanimously to the Little Ten All-Conference Team, and this is his second straight Times All-Area first team honor.

Sean McGurk, Streator, sr., C/IF

A unanimous choice, a healthy McGurk behind the plate after an injury-hampered junior season was a difference-maker with his .432 batting average, five home runs, 24 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

McGurk was voted onto the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team and was previously a Times All-Area first-teamer in 2019.

Sam Mitre, Marquette, fr., IF/P

A unanimous choice, Mitre quickly evolved into a key contributor for the Crusaders, batting .471 with 32 runs scored and 41 RBIs.

Mitre was named to the Tri-County Conference second team and is making his first all-area appearance.

Marquette's Sam Mitre (32) dives safe to first during a pick-off play against Newman at the supersectional. (Chris Johnson)

Logan Nelson, Marquette, jr., SS/P

A unanimous choice, Nelson was 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA on the mound and hit .383 with 48 runs scored and 32 driven in — including four homers — at the plate.

Nelson was voted unanimously to the Tri-County Conference first team and is an all-area first-team selection for the second consecutive year.

Marquette shortstop Logan Nelson completes the double play against Brown County Friday, June 3, 2022, during the IHSA Class 1A State semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Lucas Pasakarnis, Newark, sr., C

A unanimous choice, the Norsemen backstop batted an even .500 with two homers, 38 runs scored and 38 runs batted in.

Pasakarnis was voted unanimously to the Little Ten All-Conference Team. He was a first-teamer on the 2021 Times All-Area Team and received honorable mention in 2019.

Brendan Roberts, Somonauk, sr., P/IF

A unanimous choice, Roberts posted a 7-2 pitching record for the Bobcats built on a 2.18 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings and a .344 batting average that included 15 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Roberts was voted unanimously to the Little Ten All-Conference Team. In 2021, he was on our all-area second team.

Somonauk's Brendan Roberts (24) delivers a pitch to Putnam County on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Scott Anderson)

Taylor Waldron, Marquette, jr., P/OF

A unanimous choice, Waldron carried an 0.89 ERA and struck out 99 over 55 innings on his way to an 11-2 pitching record, also batting .274 with 17 RBIs.

Waldron was selected second team All-Tri-County Conference, an Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State pick and The Times 2022 Baseball Player of the Year. He was second team all-area as a sophomore.

Adam Williamson, Streator, jr., P/IF

A unanimous choice, Williamson was a leader both on the bump (6-2 record, 3.23 earned-run average, 59 Ks over 43 1/3 innings) and at the plate (.426 average with 23 RBIs and 19 runs scored).

Williamson was chosen for the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team and last season was on The Times All-Area honorable mention list.

Streator's Adam Williamson (5) delivers a pitch to Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

SECOND TEAM

Luke Cushing, Ottawa, sr., SS

Tommy Durdan, Marquette, jr., 2B

Beau Ewers, Marquette, sr., 1B

Tanner Faivre, Serena, so., IF/P

Paxton Giertz, Seneca, fr., P/OF

Bryar Keller, Earlville, sr., C/P

Jake Kruser, Newark, jr., P/OF

Hayden McKenna, Marquette, sr., C/P

Parker Phillis, Streator, sr., 3B/P

Carl Sass, WFC, sr., P/1B

Cole Shannon, Serena, sr., C/P

Clayton Shirley, Fieldcrest, sr., OF/P

Tyler Sulzberger, Seneca, sr., P/OF

Aidan Thompson, Marquette, jr., P/IF

Ottawa's Luke Cushing (2) tags out L-P's Billy Mini at second base on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

HONORABLE MENTION

Carson Bahrey, Somonauk, jr., OF

Christian Benning, Streator, so., SS/P

Dylan Cartwright, Serena, sr., P/1B

Ryan Chamberlain, Ottawa, jr., 2B

Rylan Dorsey, Ottawa, jr., P/IF

Andy Golinski, Sandwich, sr., P/IF

Timmy Luckey, Fieldcrest, sr., SS/P

Jack Olson, Ottawa, sr., P/1B

Hunter Pavia, Sandwich, jr., OF/P

Broc Slais, Somonauk, jr., P/OF

Caden Wheeler, Newark, so., P/3B