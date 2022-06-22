Area’s best assembled on The Times 2022 Baseball All-Area Team

We are proud to present The Times 2022 All-Area Baseball Team, as voted on by The Times Sports staff.
FIRST TEAM
Julian Alexander, Marquette, fr., OF/P
The Crusaders newcomer made a splash in his debut season, batting .347 with a whopping 40 runs scored and 30 runs batted in.
This is Alexander’s first Times All-Area Team appearance.
Matt Cruise, Seneca, sr., P/IF
A unanimous choice, Cruise may have been the most dominating dual-threat player in the area — .400 batting average with two homers and 18 RBIs coupled with a 7-2 pitching record, 1.80 ERA and 104 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings for the Fighting Irish.
Cruise was named to the Tri-County Conference first team and was voted its Pitcher of the Year. This is his second consecutive year on our first team.
Brady Ewers, Marquette, sr., UT/P
A unanimous choice, Ewers hit .386 with three home runs and 30 RBIs for Marquette during its third-place run in Class 1A.
Ewers was named to the Tri-County Conference first team. This is his first Times All-Area Team appearance.
Brady Grabowski, Streator, jr., RF/P
Grabowski drove home 24 runs and scored 19 more for the Diamond Dogs while posting a .348 batting average with four home runs.
Grabowski was voted onto the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team and was a member of our second team last spring.
Payton Knoll, Ottawa, jr., UT/P
A reliable member of a solid Pirates pitching staff, Knoll also batted .322 with 17 runs batted in.
Knoll was awarded honorable mention to the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team. This is his first Times All-Area Team appearance.
Mitchell Kruser, Newark, sr., 1B
Kruser posted a .390 batting average with 27 runs scored and 28 runs batted in for the Norsemen, also adding a 3.72 ERA in limited appearances on the mound.
This is his first Times All-Area Team appearance.
Joe Martin, Newark, jr., P/IF
A unanimous choice, Martin was 7-2 on the mound with a 0.68 earned-run average, while at the plate hitting .434 with 29 RBIs, 33 runs scored and two home runs.
Martin was voted unanimously to the Little Ten All-Conference Team, and this is his second straight Times All-Area first team honor.
Sean McGurk, Streator, sr., C/IF
A unanimous choice, a healthy McGurk behind the plate after an injury-hampered junior season was a difference-maker with his .432 batting average, five home runs, 24 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
McGurk was voted onto the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team and was previously a Times All-Area first-teamer in 2019.
Sam Mitre, Marquette, fr., IF/P
A unanimous choice, Mitre quickly evolved into a key contributor for the Crusaders, batting .471 with 32 runs scored and 41 RBIs.
Mitre was named to the Tri-County Conference second team and is making his first all-area appearance.
Logan Nelson, Marquette, jr., SS/P
A unanimous choice, Nelson was 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA on the mound and hit .383 with 48 runs scored and 32 driven in — including four homers — at the plate.
Nelson was voted unanimously to the Tri-County Conference first team and is an all-area first-team selection for the second consecutive year.
Lucas Pasakarnis, Newark, sr., C
A unanimous choice, the Norsemen backstop batted an even .500 with two homers, 38 runs scored and 38 runs batted in.
Pasakarnis was voted unanimously to the Little Ten All-Conference Team. He was a first-teamer on the 2021 Times All-Area Team and received honorable mention in 2019.
Brendan Roberts, Somonauk, sr., P/IF
A unanimous choice, Roberts posted a 7-2 pitching record for the Bobcats built on a 2.18 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings and a .344 batting average that included 15 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Roberts was voted unanimously to the Little Ten All-Conference Team. In 2021, he was on our all-area second team.
Taylor Waldron, Marquette, jr., P/OF
A unanimous choice, Waldron carried an 0.89 ERA and struck out 99 over 55 innings on his way to an 11-2 pitching record, also batting .274 with 17 RBIs.
Waldron was selected second team All-Tri-County Conference, an Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State pick and The Times 2022 Baseball Player of the Year. He was second team all-area as a sophomore.
Adam Williamson, Streator, jr., P/IF
A unanimous choice, Williamson was a leader both on the bump (6-2 record, 3.23 earned-run average, 59 Ks over 43 1/3 innings) and at the plate (.426 average with 23 RBIs and 19 runs scored).
Williamson was chosen for the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team and last season was on The Times All-Area honorable mention list.
—
SECOND TEAM
Luke Cushing, Ottawa, sr., SS
Tommy Durdan, Marquette, jr., 2B
Beau Ewers, Marquette, sr., 1B
Tanner Faivre, Serena, so., IF/P
Paxton Giertz, Seneca, fr., P/OF
Bryar Keller, Earlville, sr., C/P
Jake Kruser, Newark, jr., P/OF
Hayden McKenna, Marquette, sr., C/P
Parker Phillis, Streator, sr., 3B/P
Carl Sass, WFC, sr., P/1B
Cole Shannon, Serena, sr., C/P
Clayton Shirley, Fieldcrest, sr., OF/P
Tyler Sulzberger, Seneca, sr., P/OF
Aidan Thompson, Marquette, jr., P/IF
—
HONORABLE MENTION
Carson Bahrey, Somonauk, jr., OF
Christian Benning, Streator, so., SS/P
Dylan Cartwright, Serena, sr., P/1B
Ryan Chamberlain, Ottawa, jr., 2B
Rylan Dorsey, Ottawa, jr., P/IF
Andy Golinski, Sandwich, sr., P/IF
Timmy Luckey, Fieldcrest, sr., SS/P
Jack Olson, Ottawa, sr., P/1B
Hunter Pavia, Sandwich, jr., OF/P
Broc Slais, Somonauk, jr., P/OF
Caden Wheeler, Newark, so., P/3B