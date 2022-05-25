Ottawa Chamber pledges support for new YMCA

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce has pledged to support the new Ottawa YMCA facility scheduled to open in early 2024 along the city’s riverfront.

The Y’s vision is to create a new healthy living campus that will transform the health and well-being of the community. The plan includes an about 65,000 square foot full-service facility with modern amenities at an estimated cost of $25 million.

“The business community has seen the vast potential of the new YMCA,” said Jeff Hettrick, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, in a recent announcement. “The riverfront development and YMCA facility will be a community amenity for residents that will also help businesses recruit and retain employees. Ottawa’s Chamber of Commerce’s purpose is to support not only the local businesses but also our local community.”

Chamber Treasurer Dwayne Cronkright echoed these sentiments at the chamber’s annual dinner May 19 at Starved Rock Lodge. He requested businesses contribute to the campaign because the YMCA will make the community better.

“It’s super exciting,” said Ottawa YMCA Executive Director Joe Capece. “There have been hundreds of people — community leaders, organizations, donors, Y members — working toward realizing this vision for the new Y. The pandemic highlighted the challenges that we have in our current facility trying to operate our programs and services.

“This new Y is just going to be such a gem for the community to gather and seek health and wellness and a place for kids to have a safe, nurturing place to go after school or during summer.”

In addition to its multi-use gymnasium with an integrated health and a wellness center for exercise and prevention, the new facility will include; a natatorium with both a competition pool and warm water therapy pool, group exercise studios, kids’ adventure center, child watch areas, family locker rooms and multi-generational spaces for seniors and teens. It will boast a community “living room” concept for socialization and gathering places. It will also house a community kitchen for healthy eating and designated clinical space for the YMCA’s health care partner OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

“The Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, board of directors and members are committed to supporting and making a difference within our communit,” Hettrick said. “We have become a destination for day trippers, weekend visitors and even families buying vacation homes. The Chamber sees the YMCA as just the start of creating riverfront amenities that benefit our residents, attract visitors, and support the local businesses.”