Area Roundup: Newark baseball, softball earn wins over Sandwich

The Newark baseball team led visiting Sandwich 11-4 after four innings on Saturday before holding on for an 11-9 victory.
Lucas Pasakarnis was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Tegan Kruser 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Newark. Three Norsemen pitchers — Jake Kruser (2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K), Tegan Kruser (Win, 4 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K) and Joe Martin (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound. Hunter Pavia was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Chance Lange drove in a trio of runs and Dino Barbonente a pair of tallies for Sandwich, which scored two runs in the six and three in the seventh to nearly rally for the win.
SOFTBALL
Newark 6, Sandwich 5: At Newark, Taylor Kruser’s squeeze bunt scored pinch runner Stephanie Snyder for a Newark walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh after Sandwich scored four runs in the top of the seventh, including Aubrey Cyr’s tying three-run homer. Danica Peshia and Peyton Wohead both hit two-run homers for the Norsemen, which used combined efforts from Taylor Kruser (6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 7 BB, 8 K) and Kaitlyn Schofield (Win, 1/3 IP, 1 K) in the circle.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Sandwich places third at Genoa-Kingston Invite
The Sandwich squad scored 122 points to finish behind champion Woodstock North (141) and Woodstock (123) at the 14-team event. The Indians’ Johnny Rizzuto won the 400 (53.66 seconds), Max Cryer won the 800 (2 minutes, 12 seconds) and Rizzuto, Cryer, Dayton Beatty and Wyatt Miller won the 4x800 relay (8:35.01). Earning runner-up marks were the 4X400 relay team of Beatty, Rizzuto, Cryer and Miller (3:41.96), Cryer in the 3200-meter run (10:48.93) and Beatty in both the 800 (2:13.14) and pole vault (3.20 meters).
Newark’s Logan Pasakarnis sets school record at Mooseheart Relays
The Norsemen’s Logan Pasakarnis was third in the 800 in a school record 2:10.06, while also placing fifth in the 400 in 56.16. Grandon Mitchell was third in the 300 hurdles (50.25) and fourth in the long jump (5.00 meters).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Newark’s 4x200 relay team sets school record, Megan Williams and Kiara Wesseh each win two events at Mooseheart Relays
The Norsemen’s 4x200 relay team of Addison Ness, Lindsey Hatteberg, Megan Williams and Kiara Wesseh placed first in a new school record of 1:48.23 while also winning the 4x100 relay 54.98. Williams won the 100 hurdles (15.84) and long jump (5.06 meters), while Wesseh was first in the 100 (13.03), second in the 100 hurdles (16.42) and first in the high jump (1.63 meters).
JV BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa captures Interstate Eight Conference Tournament championship
The Corsairs used a first-place finish from the No. 2 doubles team of Landon Thorsen and Aric Threadgill, as well as four second-place marks to score 29 points to top runner-up La Salle-Peru (22) and third place Morris (19) during the league’s tournament at the L-P Sports Complex.
Earning runner-up for Ottawa were Rylan Salas and Collin Olszewski at No.1 and No. 2 singles respectively, as well as the No. 1 doubles of Alan Sifuentes/Ethan Farr and No. 3 doubles of Landon Sawin/Tucker Ditchfield.