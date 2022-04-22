Police blotter: April 22, 2022

Thomas A. Gage, 33, of Streator, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver (15-100 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia, plus traffic charges, at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday at Park and Broadway streets in Bruce Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. The charge is a Class X felony carrying 6-30 years in prison; bond was set at $500,000.
Trenton Weaver, 22, of Canton, was charged with unlawful use of electronic communication device and speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph zone) at 6:11 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 34 at East 22nd Road in Adams Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Eric Fowler, 45, of Aurora, was charged with driving while revoked at 6:24 p.m. Thursday on Route 23 at North 20th Road in gGrand Rapids Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
May A. Yarim, 49, of Lansing, Michigan, was picked up on Will and DeKalb county warrants for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, Mendota police said.
Amber Foltin, 33, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended and disobeying a traffic-control device Wednesday at La Salle and Superior streets, Ottawa police said.
Bryon Huls, 31, of Ottawa, was charged with no valid driver’s license and no insurance Wednesday at Chestnut and Lafayette streets, Ottawa police said.
Roman S. Acosta, 72, of Peru, was charged with city ordinance violation for abandoned vehicle at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday 1410 Center St., Peru police said.
Bruce R. Norquist, 32, of Oglesby, was charged with failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle or other property and driving in the wrong lane at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at Brunner Street and River Dock Road, Peru police said.
Rachel M. Allott, 27, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended at 10:05 p.m. Monday at Shooting Park and Airport roads, Peru police said.
