Area Roundup: Seneca softball rebounds for win over Marquette Academy

At Seneca on Thursday, the host Seneca Fighting Irish softball team rebounded for a Tri-County Conference series split with Marquette Academy, edging the Crusaders 6-5.
Seneca (11-2 overall, 6-1 TCC) scored four runs in the sixth — sparked by a Zoe Hougas solo home run — to take the lead after trailing 4-1, then walked it off in the seventh inning on an error. Hougas (solo home run), Maddy Klicker (two hits, two stolen bases), Audry McNabb (single, double) and Allie Arwood (double, RBI) led Seneca’s support of reliever and winning pitcher Alyssa Zellers (3 IP, 2 ER, 1 K).
Marquette (7-6 overall, 5-1 TCC) saw Kaylee Killelea (6 IP, 4 ER, 5 K) suffered the pitching loss two days after shutting out the Irish, though she helped her own cause with a single and double, Lindsey Kaufmann (single, double, RBI), Eva McCallum (three singles, two RBIs) and Abbey Thumm (triple) also led the Crusaders offense.
WFC 4, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the visiting Warriors (13-4 overall, 6-1 Tri-County) scored all of the game’s runs in the top of the fifth to make a winner of pitcher Shae Simons (7 IP, 0 R, 9 K).
Ella Sibert was 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, with Cheyenne Burns and Chloee Johnston each adding a hit and an RBI.
Ottawa 6, Morris 4 (8 inn.): At Morris, the Pirates (7-4 overall, 3-1 Interstate Eight) tied it in the seventh and won it in the eighth to make a winner of pitcher McKenzie Oslanzi (8 IP, 2 ER, 13 K).
Maura Condon homered and drove home two for Ottawa, with Zoe Harris provided two hits and two RBIs of her own. Oslanzi and Grace Carroll added a hit and an RBI each in the triumph.
Serena 9, Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 1: At Somonauk, the Huskers scored four times in both the fifth and sixth innings to break things open in the Little Ten Conference win.
Paisley Twait (home run, three RBIs) paced Serena with three hits, with Katie Baker (double, three RBIs) and Jenna Setchell (RBI) added two hits each. Maddie Glade earned the complete-game triumph in the circle, allowing just three hits, an unearned run, and one walk with 12 strikeouts.
Somonauk starting and losing pitcher Bre VerCautren fanned 15.
Newark 13, IMSA 0 (5 inn.); Newark 17, IMSA 0 (4 inn.): At Newark, Kaitlyn Schofield and Kodi Rizzo each threw a no-hitter as the Norsemen (17-2-1, 6-0) swept a LTC doubleheader with the Titans.
Schofield spun a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one along the way while also clubbing a home run and single, driving in three runs in her own cause.
Danica Peshia added a single, triple and homer, driving in two, while Kailey Wohead contributed three hits, one a homer, and four RBIs. Kodi Rizzo added a triple, double and two RBIs, Ryan Williams a double and single and KJ Friestad two hits for the Norsemen, who took control with eight runs in the first.
In the second game, it was Rizzo with the three-inning no-no, striking out five. At the plate, Schofield had a double and drove in three runs, with Wohead (double) and Friestad (triple, two RBIs) adding two hits each and Payton Wohead two RBIs.
Sandwich 12, Reed-Custer 8: At Braidwood, the Indians used a seven-run third inning to claim the win as Aubrey Cyr, Hailey Hoffman and Maggie Knepper shared duty in the circle.
Gianna Madrigal had three hits and five RBIs, three on a homer in the third, in the win. Breanna Sexton and Emily Gomez (two RBI) each added three hits and Allison Olson two RBIs for Sandwich (6-4).
Tremont 11, Fieldcrest 3: At Minonk, the Knights fell in the HOIC contest with Kaya Buchanan’s two-run double the lone hit.
BASEBALL
Ottawa 6, Kaneland 5: At King Field, the Pirates scored five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and earn a split in the Interstate Eight Conference series.
Rylan Dorsey had a single, double and RBI to lead Ottawa. Daniel Bruner (RBI), Luke Cushing (two RBIs), Payton Knoll (RBI) and Branden Aguirre (double) all recorded a hit apiece in the win. On the mound, Dorsey (Win, 5 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 K), Bruner (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Aiden Mucci (Save, 1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K) all combined efforts.
Somonauk 10, Serena 1: At Somonauk, the Bobcats improved to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in the Little Ten Conference as Brendan Roberts (5 1/3 IP, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K) and Noah Brandt (1 2/3 IP, 1 BB, 5 K) combined for a no-hitter.
At the plate, Carson Bahrey posted two singles, two doubles and a two RBIs to lead Somonauk, with Roberts (two doubles), Parker Wasson (three RBIs) and Alex Krejci (RBI) each registering a pair of hits.
Cam Figgins scored the Huskers’ lone tally, while Carson Baker suffered the pitching loss.
Newark 16, IMSA 0 (4 inn.): At Aurora, the Norsemen received a combined no-hitter from Mitchell Kruser (1 IP, 2 K), Caden Wheeler (1 IP, 2 K) and Tegan Kruser (1 IP, 1 K) in the LTC win over the Titans to improve to 10-5 overall and 6-0 in the league.
Tegan Kruser (double, three RBIs) and Jake Kruser (RBI) each had two hits for Newark. Joe Martin tripled, Mitchell Kruser and Zach Carlson knocked in a pair of runs, and Cole Reibel, Josh Acosta, Ty Steffen and Clay Friestad each recorded an RBI.
Hinckley-Big Rock 11, Leland 1 (5 inn.): At Hinckley, the Panthers dropped the LTC game to the Royals.
Evin Hensley had a pair of hits for Leland, with Tom Clifford and Joe Clifford also posting a base hit.
Woodland 7, Dwight 3: At Dwight, the Warriors raced out to a 7-0 lead with a run in the first and two in each the third, fourth and fifth to take the Tri-County Conference victory.
Carl Sass led the way by going 4 for 5 at the plate, driving in four runs for the winners, with William Weber and Carter Dodge each chipping in an RBI. That was enough for winning pitcher Tucker Hill, who went the first six innings striking out seven and walking three. Carter Ewing finished up with one-run relief.
Tremont 6, Fieldcrest 2: At Wenona, the Knights fell to the Turks in the Heart of Illinois Conference contest.
Jordan Heider had two hits for Fieldcrest, with Timmy Luckey (double, RBI) and Clayton Shirley adding hits. Luckey (Loss, 4 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) and Nathan Buchanan (3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) combined efforts on the hill.
BOYS TENNIS
Dixon 3, Ottawa 2: In a matchup of former conference foes, the Pirates fell to 1-2 in dual meets.
Ottawa received one of its victories in singles (Sebastian Cabrera 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2) and the other in doubles (Logan Goetsch and Ethan Cela 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 2).
Streator 3, Morris 2: At Morris, the visiting Bulldogs saw the No. 3 doubles team of Jack Sorensen and Izak Gallick rally for a 4-6, 6-4, 13-11 victory to clinch the team win.
Streator also swept the day’s singles divisions — Davey Rashid winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Ryan Beck triumphant 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Marquette Academy 3rd, Flanagan-Cornell 4th at Putnam County Invite: At Granville, the Crusaders received a first-place finish in the 100-meter run by Nate Kuykendall (11.98 seconds), while the Falcons’ Phoenix Cooper won both the shot put (12.70 meters) and discus (41.11).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Marquette Academy 2nd at Putnam County Invite: At Granville, the Crusaders were led by first-place marks from Lindsey Kuykendall (100, 14.02), Maggie Jewett (1600, 5 minutes, 52.89 seconds), Maddy Howard (100 hurdles, 19.16), Mary Jo Lechtenberg (high jump, 1.47 meters) and the 4X100 relay team.
Ottawa competes at Geneseo Invite: At Geneseo, the Pirates’ Eva Heimsoth placed second in the 3200 (13:19.35), while Krisee Clark (discus, 29.56 meters) and Sara Meyer (pole vault, 2.44 meters) finished third at the seven-team event. The foursome of Clark, Rylee Davis, Michaela Froisland and Layne Krug won the “Throwers 4X100 relay” in a time of 1:00.79.
JV BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 4, Dixon 1: The Corsairs swept the doubles to key the win, with winners Alan Sifuentes/Ethan Farr winning 10-3 at No. 1, Trevor Mortenson/Aric Threadgill 10-2 at No. 2 and Landen Thorsen/Caden Walter 10-4 at No. 3. Collin Olszewski was a 10-2 winner at No. 2 singles as OHS moved to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Interstate Eight Conference.