Letters: DuPage and suburban Cook County First Responders- We Thank You!

Kevin Branson: Thank you for the volunteer hours you put in keeping the station looking good. Our department is a volunteer department. Cheryl Branson

Joshua Petersohn: Thank you for your service to the community, you are a hero. Deborah Petersohn

Jim Michalek: Thanks Jim for being the best and keeping us safe! Carly Smith

Chief James Adams: Thank you for your service and support to the people of Brookfield. Cathy Adams Arredia

James Michalek: Thank you for all you do for the City of Berwyn. Your hard work, leadership and the love of the job is amazing. Christina Michalek

Erin Dunphy: Being the first contact for help, the voice on the phone that noone knows, gets you the help you need. Thank you for your service! Dawn Dunphy

Lyons Police Chief: Always on the ball takes your call at any time he’s a first responder in my book. Dawn Hamous

John Dispensa IV: Thank you John Dispensa IV! John has been employed by The Village of Westmont in the Public Works Department for over 10 years. He works extremely hard for the village by ensuring the safety of its citizens. He helps keep the streets safe by plowing snow, trimming trees in a bucket truck at high heights and fixing water main breaks. Whenever there is an emergency or a need, he works all hours of the day and night, sometimes working in sub zero temperatures. He and some fellow co-workers represented Westmont when they went to Darien to help a neighboring community with storm clean up after the 2021 tornado that wreaked havoc on Darien and other surrounding towns. Thank you, Johnny D! Dawn Dispensa

Alex Dunn: Thanks for your service. Robert Dunn

Tri-State Fire Burr Ridge: So professional reassuring, kind and thoughtful group. I have fallen a few times and needed transporting, I was choking on large antibotic on Thanksgiving and was again transported, I cannot say thank you enough to this fine Burr Ridge Fire Tri-State dedicated group. Hannah Piotrowski

Ryan Nemecek: Thank you Sgt. Nemecek for your tireless work to protect and help the community of LaGrange. Your dedication is unmatched and the community is a better place because of your efforts. Ryan Nemecek