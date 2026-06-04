Protecting Your Dog From Fleas and Ticks This Summer

Warmer weather brings more opportunities for dogs to spend time outdoors, but it also marks the start of flea and tick season. These pests are more than just annoying—they can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, infections, and even spread serious diseases to pets and humans. Prevention and early detection are important parts of keeping dogs healthy throughout the spring and summer months.

One of the best ways to protect your dog is by using veterinarian-approved flea and tick preventatives consistently. Options include topical treatments, oral medications, flea collars, and shampoos. Pet owners should talk with their veterinarian about which product works best for their dog’s age, size, breed, and lifestyle. Even indoor dogs can be exposed to fleas and ticks after brief trips outside or contact with other animals.

Regular grooming and brushing at home can also help owners catch problems early. When brushing your dog, pay close attention around the ears, neck, underarms, belly, and between the toes, where ticks often hide. Fleas may appear as tiny dark insects moving through the fur, while flea dirt looks like small black specks similar to pepper.

If you find a tick, use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick removal tool to carefully grasp the tick close to the skin and pull it straight out without twisting. Avoid crushing the tick with your fingers. After removal, clean the area and monitor your dog for any signs of redness, swelling, or illness. If you discover fleas, wash bedding, vacuum carpets and furniture thoroughly, and contact your veterinarian for treatment recommendations to prevent a larger infestation.

Routine grooming, clean living spaces, and preventative medications all work together to reduce the risk of fleas and ticks.

For more information, or to make a boarding appointment for your dog, please contact:

Cedar Lane Kennels

6901 Dunham Road

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Ph: 630.969.1198

https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

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