Grill 89: Legendary Roots, Elevated American Dining in the Heart of Westmont

In the western suburbs, there’s a restaurant that proves greatness isn’t just worn on a jersey—it’s served on a plate. Welcome to Grill 89, a mainstay within the Ditka Restaurant Group that continues to garner accolades nearly a decade after opening its doors. Grill 89 brings the fine dining and service Ditka’s regulars expect in a more casual, approachable setting.

“We set ourselves apart by striving to be a local restaurant known for flawless execution, being best-in-class and earning a reputation for human goodness,” Hospitality General Manager JC Abad Carpio shared. “This is all guided by our core values: Authentic Hospitality, Culinary Excellence, Quality Everywhere and Integrity Always.”

Carpio explains that Grill 89’s culinary approach centers on great American food with a total commitment to “Art on a Plate.” That philosophy shines through in every dish, delivered consistently through skill, experience and the use of the freshest, finest ingredients.

It’s no surprise the Pot Roast Nachos consistently tops the starters list. Crisp tortilla chips are generously layered with slow-braised and tender pot roast, melted cheddar-jack, jalapeño, scallions, sour cream and just enough richness to make every bite better than the last. Ideal for sharing, though you may not want to. The California-Style Deviled Eggs are as delicious as they are delightful to see. Perfectly seasoned, crispy bacon provides an ideal contrast to avocado, delicate egg shavings and seasoning. Underrated and a must-try.

A truly great Corned Beef Sandwich is hard to find, but Grill 89 delivers in every way. Thick slices of exceptionally tender corned beef are piled high on rye with melted Swiss and Thousand Island on the side. It’s hearty without being heavy, generously portioned and easily split. It reheats so well, you may prefer the leftovers. Complemented by outstanding French fries, jalapeño slaw, or mixed greens, it’s a standout any time of year.

Speaking of greens, the Harvest Salmon Salad shines through for both freshness and flavor. Perfectly grilled salmon crowns a vibrant mix of organic kale and romaine, complemented by roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, quinoa, crumbled goat cheese and seasonal accompaniments. It’s a thoughtfully composed dish that feels both indulgent and nourishing.

Grill 89’s pastas are as comforting as they are refined, with the Rigatoni Vodka standing out as a favorite. Tossed in a velvety tomato-vodka sauce enriched with mascarpone and Parmigiano-Reggiano, it strikes the perfect balance between richness and restraint. Add chicken or shrimp to elevate the dish even further.

Additional renowned dishes include the flaky, flavorful Parmesan-crusted Cod, their classic burgers and well-balanced protein bowls, all of which deliver on both taste and presentation.

Every dish pairs beautifully with Grill 89’s extensive drink menu. A nod to a classic, their “French 89” puts a house spin on the iconic cocktail. Hendrick’s gin, cold-pressed blood orange and Jean-Louis Blanc de Blancs come together for a drink that’s vibrant, crisp and endlessly sippable. For those who prefer a timeless pour, the Old Fashioned never disappoints. Crafted with Four Roses bourbon, demerara and aromatic and orange bitters, it’s served over a crystal-clear, large-format ice cube embossed with the signature “89.” A beautifully balanced classic done right.

Save room for dessert. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet is a favorite for good reason. If you think you’re just ordering dessert, think again. This is a full experience: a warm, oversized cookie is topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate ganache, and caramel sauce. No judgment if it becomes the main event.

It’s common to see diners stopping in for a quick carry-out lunch, hosting a working meal at a table, or lingering at the bar. From the moment you step inside, Grill 89 strikes the perfect balance between polished and approachable. The space is warm, contemporary and thoughtfully designed, with rich wood tones, clean lines and subtle nods to the restaurant’s heritage creating an atmosphere that feels both timeless and current. The bar anchors the main room, offering an energetic yet comfortable setting for everything from a quick cocktail to a working lunch or relaxed evening out. With versatile dining areas and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow when the patio is open, Grill 89 remains a destination year-round.

Grill 89 also offers private and semi-private dining spaces ideal for business events and special occasions, available for brunch, lunch, dinner, and reception-style events. Their catering menu features many signature dishes, all maintaining the same high quality as the dine-in experience. Don’t miss daily specials along with Happy Hour, offered from 3:00–5:30 p.m.

A nod to an icon and a destination in its own right, Grill 89 blends legendary roots with one of the western suburbs’ most memorable dining experiences.

