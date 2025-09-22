OPA! Westmont’s Taste of Greece

It’s been said that good food requires heart and soul. Diners will find both in abundance at Taste Greek Street Food. For nearly six years, this Westmont gem has been the go-to spot in the western suburbs for authentic Greek gyros and street food, conveniently located just off Route 83.

“We take pride in bringing the real Greek-style gyro to Westmont—hand-stacked, carved fresh, and made the way it’s meant to be,” owner George Dravilas explained. “From the beginning, our goal has been to blend the ease of casual dining with the richness of authentic flavors and quality ingredients.”

For Dravilas, it’s about more than food. Sharing the Greek culture—family, hospitality, and connection—is everything. “Seeing people embrace that is what makes our restaurant unique,” he added.

Taste Greek’s menu is fresh, flavorful, and made to order. Highlighting classics like the Chicago Gyro Wrap’s strips of traditional lamb gyro with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, and a signature Greek touch: fries stuffed inside warm pita. What really sets them apart are their homemade gyros and souvlaki, with pork, chicken, or steak options marinated and grilled to perfection.

Souvlaki, one of Greece’s most beloved street foods, shines here. Tender skewers of pork, chicken, or steak are paired with fresh toppings and tucked into pita or salads. The ability to build your own balance of flavors makes it an instant favorite.

For families or groups, the Mixed Grill Specialty Plate is unbeatable. At just $60, it feeds up to five with a generous spread of gyro, four grilled meats (+$4 for steak), pita, sides, tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. It’s an incredible value and perfect for leftovers that reheat beautifully.

Budget-conscious diners will appreciate daily specials under $10, like the 3 Souvlaki & Salad Combo or the Soup Combo, featuring their velvety avgolemono (egg-lemon) soup—a must for cold weather and a comforting bite year-round. Kids’ portions, carry-out options, and additional daily specials Monday through Wednesday make it a win for busy families.

Don’t miss the extras that elevate every meal: the house-made Taste Sauce (a zesty mustard–mayo blend), their bold hot sauce, or homemade spreads like tzatziki, hummus, and spicy feta served with pita. Consider adding crispy Feta Fries to your next meal, too. They’re topped with feta cheese, onions, cilantro, and seasoning. Can’t go wrong with a refreshing Greek Salad bursting with flavor, either.

Most diners have heard of appetizers like spanakopita or baklava for dessert. Branch out and try theirBougatsanext time! Custard-filled baked phylo is topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon. It’s worth every minute of the 30 minute prep time. It’s guaranteed; there won’t be a morsel left.

Though much of Taste Greek’s business is carry-out or catering, stepping inside feels like a quick trip to Greece. Their restaurant is bright, airy, and welcoming. There’s even an outdoor patio!

Taste Greek remains a neighborhood staple where diners come hungry and leave feeling like family. Whether you’re here for a quick wrap, a family feast, or a catered spread, one thing is certain: you’ll get a true taste of Greece and a whole lot of heart.

Taste Greek Street Food

645 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL 60559

Ph: (630) 541-7152

Hours:Mon–Thu: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri–Sat: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sun: 1 - 8 p.m.

For more information, please contact:

Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau

1 South Cass Avenue, Suite 101

Westmont, IL 60559

(630) 960-5553

www.westmontchamber.com