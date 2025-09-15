Cedar Lane Kennels - Five Things To Know For National Service Dog Month (none)

September marks National Service Dog Month, a time to honor and raise awareness about the invaluable contributions that service dogs make for children and adults across the country. In observance of the month, here are five key things to know about these working animals:

1. What is a service dog?

A service dog helps a person with a disability lead a more independent life. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, a service dog is “a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for a person with a disability.” This specific training is what separates them from other support animals.

2. They perform incredible physical tasks.

They are trained to perform specific tasks that are essential for their handler’s independence and safety. For instance, service dogs can guide individuals with visual impairments, pull a wheelchair, retrieve dropped items like keys or medicine, and alert a person who is deaf to important sounds like a smoke alarm or a knock at the door.

3. Their emotional support work is vital to the well-being of their handler.

For handlers with non-visible disabilities, their work is just as important. An emotional support service dog can be trained to protect a person having a seizure, remind their handler to take medications, or calm a person with PTSD during an anxiety attack.

4.They are always on the job.

When you see service dogs in public, remember they are working. Direct your questions to the handler, not the dog. Additionally, avoid touching, calling out to, or distracting the dog in any way, as it can interfere with their ability to focus on their handler’s needs.

5. Respect is the best support.

The best way to support service dog teams is by being respectful of their space and their work.

This September, Cedar Lane Kennels in Downers Grove joins the community in celebrating these amazing dogs and their handlers for the independence and partnership they represent.

Cedar Lane Kennels

6901 Dunham Road

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Ph: 630.969.1198

https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

Cedar Lane Kennels Logo