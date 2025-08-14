Preparing Furry Friends For Their First Boarding Experience

Leaving pets for their first overnight boarding can be a stressful experience, but with a little preparation, you can ensure a smooth transition for both you and your furry friend.

Before the stay, ensure your dog’s vaccinations are up to date. It’s also a good idea to visit the kennel beforehand to help pets familiarize themselves with the new environment, scents, and sounds. Packing items from home, like a favorite toy or a blanket with your scent, can provide comfort and a sense of security. It is also important to pack their regular food to maintain a consistent diet. When dropping pets off, keep the goodbye short and positive to prevent any added stress.

Once you’ve done your part to prepare your dog, the team at Cedar Lane Kennels continues that same level of dedicated care when you choose them to care for your furry friend. So, what can your pet look forward to during their stay?

The spacious, clean, climate-controlled kennels at Cedar LaneKennels are designed for a dog’s utmost comfort, complete with soft bedding and blankets. The dedicated staff members understand the importance of routine and personalized care, so they take the time to learn about each dog’s specific needs, from dietary restrictions to medication schedules.

Dog lovers themselves, the staff also ensures every pet gets plenty of attention and playtime. Cedar Lane Kennels offers supervised play in its secure outdoor areas and one-on-one activities like fetch and agility games. For an owner’s peace of mind, the facility is staffed 24/7, and the team provides regular updates with photos of the dog’s stay.

To keep pets looking and feeling their best, professional grooming services are also offered. Cedar Lane Kennels provide everything from baths and brush-outs to full haircuts and nail trims, using premium products tailored to each dog’s needs.

Give your dog the loving care they deserve while you’re away. For more information about the services at Cedar Lane Kennels, visit https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com .

Cedar Lane Kennels

6901 Dunham Road

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Ph: 630-969-1198

https://www.cedarlanekennelsinc.com/

Cedar Lane Kennels Logo