Where There’s Smoke, There’s Flavor: Uncle Bub’s Award-Winning Barbecue Reigns Supreme

For nearly 30 years, Uncle Bub’s has set the gold standard for barbecue in the Chicagoland area. Located in the heart of Westmont on Cass Avenue, this award-winning, family-owned gem has earned a devoted following thanks to its authentic, home-style smoked meats, exceptional service, and deep commitment to the local community.

Founded in 1997, Uncle Bub’s began as a dream and has since become a staple of the suburban culinary scene. Their reputation is built on more than just mouthwatering food. They offer a seamless blend of dine-in, carryout, and catering services that keep loyal customers coming back for more.

Step inside and you’ll find the walls lined with accolades—and for good reason. Every bite is carefully seasoned and slow-smoked for hours, delivering that unmistakable depth of flavor barbecue lovers crave. The seasoning is simple yet masterful, enhancing the natural richness of the meat without overpowering it. From tender ribs and pulled pork sandwiches to hearty soups, burgers, salads, and smoky brisket, every menu item showcases premium cuts of beef, pork, chicken, and ribs.

It’s no surprise that Uncle Bub’s was recently named Best Barbecue in Westmont—for the 10th year in a row—at the annual Community Awards.

“This one is always extra special for us because we were selected by the community in which we reside,” said Director of Operations Jay Rushford. “We’ve always strived to be an integral part of the village, and to see our residents reward us for that is the most humbling recognition we can receive.”

Signature staples like the pulled pork sandwich and the half slab of ribs—tender, juicy, and coated in a caramelized bark that practically melts off the bone—are absolute must-eats. Each bite delivers a perfect balance of smoky char, rich seasoning, and just the right hint of sweetness from the glaze. Yet Uncle Bub’s doesn’t rest on its smoky laurels. They keep the menu fresh with rotating daily and weekly specials, plus a sandwich of the month to keep things exciting for regulars.

New favorites like the cheesy jalapeño corn have quickly gained cult status. Creamy, zesty, and with just the right kick, it’s a side that leaves a lasting impression. Classic accompaniments such as coleslaw, mac and cheese, crinkle-cut fries, and cornbread remain crowd favorites, but there are additional mainstays, too. Torn between a few menu options? Try some of the unique combos like the “mac momma,” a bold mashup of pulled pork and creamy macaroni and cheese that is a comfort food knockout. For those seeking a lighter bite, the smoked salad offers a fresh way to enjoy that signature barbecue flavor on a bed of greens.

Feeding a crew? Uncle Bub’s generous family meal packs serve 4–6 people and range from $29.99 to $79.99, making top-tier barbecue both accessible and affordable—perfect for casual weeknight dinners or weekend gatherings.

No visit is complete without a taste of one of their five award-winning sauces. The newest, a zesty competition-style blend, hits with a sweet-meets-heat punch that complements any meat on the menu. It’s so good, you’ll want to buy a bottle to go and elevate your next backyard cookout.

“Beyond being a sought-after BBQ destination, Uncle Bub’s has always strived to offer a mix of reliable favorites and new flavors to tempt your taste buds,” Rushford added.

At its core, Uncle Bub’s is all about connection. Family-owned and -operated, the restaurant treats every guest like part of theirs. We’ve always loved that kids can enjoy free ice cream! The dining space is cozy and casual, with plenty of booth and table seating, plus games to keep guests entertained while they wait. In the warmer months, outdoor picnic tables offer a laid-back spot to savor a rack of ribs in the sun, cold drink in hand.

With celebration season on the horizon, Uncle Bub’s is gearing up for their busiest time of the year. Known as a go-to caterer for everything from pig roasts and graduation parties to seasonal barbecues and weddings, their catering services are as reliable as they are flavorful. An astounding 100 couples will say “I Do” to Bub’s barbecue at their nuptials this year alone. Need a venue? Their semi-private room inside the restaurant seats up to 36 guests and offers both family-style and chuck wagon service options.

“Uncle Bub’s wants to be part of your special moments,” said Rushford. “There’s nothing more heartwarming than seeing someone who dined here as a child now bringing in their own children. That kind of generational connection is what we’re most proud of.”

As someone who’s been coming here since childhood, I can personally vouch for Uncle Bub’s consistency, warmth, and unbeatable flavor.

“Part of our recipe has always been the relationships we’ve built along the way,” said Rushford. “We don’t just want Uncle Bub’s to be a place where you bring your family—we want you to feel like you’re part of ours.”

With unbeatable food, heartfelt service, and genuine #BubLove, Uncle Bub’s has mastered the recipe for success. Whether you’re dining in, taking out, or planning a special celebration, this Westmont institution remains the ultimate one-stop shop for award-winning barbecue done right.

