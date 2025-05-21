Four Tips For Protecting Your Dog From the Summer Heat

When the summer season hits, spending more time outdoors is inevitable. For furry friends, the hot weather can pose special risks, including increased exposure to ticks and other insects, overheating, sunburn, and more. Here are some tips from the American Kennel Club for keeping your dog happy and healthy all summer long:

1. Keep pets cool and hydrated. When pets are spending some time outdoors, make sure they have a shady spot to hang out in on hot days. Avoid dog houses, as they can trap heat. Make sure to provide plenty of cool, fresh water in an insulated dog bowl. On really hot days, keep pets inside where there’s air conditioning. And when outside, don’t forget sun protection. Dogs, particularly those with light features, can get sunburned. Protect them by limiting midday sun exposure and applying dog sunscreen to sensitive areas like their ears and nose.

2. Prevent overheating and protect paws. Skip strenuous workouts when it’s extremely hot. Instead, choose cooler times of the day, such as early morning or evening, for exercise. Early signs of heatstroke can include heavy panting, rapid breathing, excessive drooling, difficulty maintaining balance, and elevated body temperature.

3. Leave them home during errands. Protect your furry companion from the dangers of extreme heat by leaving them at home when you’re out. The inside of a parked car can become dangerously hot in a very short time, reaching 100°F in just 20 minutes.

4. Prioritize vaccinations and pest prevention. Make sure your dog’s vaccinations are up-to-date, especially since dogs tend to stay outdoors longer and come into contact with other animals more during the summer months. Increased outdoor activity also makes furry friends more susceptible to fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes, so make sure to talk to your vet about the right preventive treatments.

For more information about protecting your dog from the summer heat, please contact Dr. Andy Eisenberg, DVM at:

All Creatures Great & Small

1225 Warren Avenue

Downers Grove, IL 60515

Ph: 630.852.0910

https://www.downersgrovevet.com/

All Creatures Great and Small logo