Nazareth students earn national recognition for academic success

Nazareth Academy students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievements.

Seniors Scott Creviston of Westchester, Andrew Fowler of Western Springs, Francesca De Fina Hillman of Hinsdale and John Ryan Nelson of Western Springs have been named Commended Students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers among students who took the 2022 PSAT/NMSQT.

Additionally, six juniors and seniors have been named College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars based on their remarkable academic achievements, maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher and outstanding performance on the PSAT and/or AP Exams.

Students earning this honor are seniors Nayeli Munoz of Lyons, Nathaniel Rios of Chicago and Diego Trejo of Berwyn; and juniors Isabel Cervantes of Westchester, Isabela Flores of Berwyn and Victoria Gonzalez of Justice.