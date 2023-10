Join the Downers Grove Park District for an exploration of the allegedly haunted Downers Grove Museum and Main Street Cemetery while enjoying a spook-filled evening of some adult fun.

Enjoy some light appetizers, before heading on a search for signs of spirits with paranormal experts using real paranormal detection equipment. Fee includes light appetizers and a non-alcoholic beverage.

The adult-only night begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 the Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave.