Yorkville resident able to extinguish garage fire

(file photo) The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a garage fire in Yorkville on June 16, 2026 (Joey Weslo)

After a fire ignited on the outside of a garage in Yorkville, a homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the attached house.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1400 block of Aspen Lane in Yorkville.

The fire crews applied extra water to ensure the fire did not re-activate. Crews searched for extension into the attic space but found none, according to a release by the fire district.

The house remains habitable, according to the release.

No residents or members of the crew were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews were on scene for just over an hour.

Assisting agencies at the scene included the Little Rock Fox Fire Protection District from Plano, the Oswego Fire Protection District, and the Yorkville Police Department.