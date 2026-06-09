Treat dad to free fishing for Father’s Day at Will County forest preserves

Dads can enjoy free fishing days and other programs during their special Father’s Day weekend at Forest Preserve District of Will County sites. (Photo provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Free Fishing Days for Father’s Day Weekend - Friday through Sunday, June 19-21, at Monee Reservoir: Fish without a license during Illinois Free Fishing Days weekend. Fathers will receive free bait and a small gift while supplies last. This free event is intended for all ages.

Free Fishing Days - Friday through Sunday, June 19-21, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Celebrate Illinois Free Fishing Days weekend with free fishing pole rentals and giveaways throughout the weekend, including special Father’s Day treats on Sunday. This free event is intended for all ages.