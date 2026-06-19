Former Yorkville High, Wheaton College football player who drowned recalled as selfless, joyful

Philip LoChirco and his wife Emily were married in August 2025. LoChirco, a former football player at Yorkville High School and Wheaton College, drowned June 13, 2026, in Ottawa County, Michigan, along with fellow former Wheaton football player Jalen Shaffer. (Photo provided by Hultgren Funeral Homes)

A young man with a deep faith and deep ties to the far western suburbs and Kendall County was recalled for being a team player and mentor.

Philip LoChirco, 24, along with fellow former Wheaton College football teammate Jalen Shaffer, 26, drowned in Lake Michigan June 13 during a visit to Port Sheldon Township, Michigan, near where Shaffer was from.

LoChirco was a Yorkville High School graduate and two-year varsity starter who lived in Warrenville and also coached and mentored young people in the DuPage and Kendall County areas.

In an interview, Yorkville football coach Dan McGuire said LoChirco was “selfless” on the field.

“It was not about himself, it was about his team,” McGuire said. “He was always trying to bring others up. ... The biggest thing that stands out to me about him was his overall effort and willingness to do what’s best for everybody.”

In his senior year, McGuire said he was one of the team’s top tacklers and defenders in 2018.

“Every time I saw him, he was very consistent, very energetic, always the same tremendous kid – somebody I really respected,” McGuire said. “It seemed like he never had a bad day.”

Brad Byrne, athletic director at Wheaton Academy, the private Christian high school in West Chicago, said in an emailed statement that LoChirco’s death was “a devastating loss for our football family and our Wheaton Academy community.”

“Coach LoChirco had a real impact on our students, not just as players, but as young men,” according to Byrne’s statement.

Four things that stood out about LoChirco were his love for God, his love for his wife, his love for football and his devotion to mentoring young men through football.

“To him, it was never just about the game, it was about helping young men grow into who they’re meant to be,” Byrne’s email stated.

“He showed up every day with energy and joy. His smile and his laugh lifted people up, and our players knew he cared about them,” Byrne’s email stated. “We’re heartbroken, but we also find comfort in our faith and in knowing he loved the Lord so deeply. We’re holding onto the promise, ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’”

LoChirco’s survivors include his parents Philip and Kenia LoChirco, his wife Emily and siblings Isabella and Giovan, according to his online obituary.

Philip LoChirco, (left) who attended Yorkville High School and lived in Warrenville, and Jalen Shaffer, right, were two former Wheaton College football players who drowned in Lake Michigan in June 2026. (Photos provided by Wheaton College)

A gofundme.com fundraiser has been established to assist his wife with funeral and living expenses while she “navigate[s] an unimaginable loss.”

A celebration of life service is planned for LoChirco at 6:30 p.m. June 22 at Christ Presbyterian Church at 371 S. Schmale Road in Carol Stream, with visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wheaton Football Ministry Partnership.