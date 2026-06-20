Lincoln-Way District 210 names business chief as next superintendent

Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 has announced it’s next superintendent.

The district’s board of education approved a five-year contract Thursday with current Chief School Business Official Michael Duback.

The contract will have Duback serve as deputy superintendent for the next two years while continuing in his current role before succeeding current Superintendent Scott Tingley in July 2028.

Tingley will officially retire as superintendent on June 30, 2028, after serving in the role for the past 14 years.

The board noted that Tingley has said he will “work to ensure organizational stability, fiscal continuity, and a seamless transition of leadership,” over the next two years.

Lincoln-Way Superintendent Scott Tingley (provided photo)

“The board is proud to select a leader who is not only exceptionally qualified, but also deeply rooted in our community,” said Board President Aaron Janik in a news release from District 210.

“As a resident who lives in the Lincoln-Way community with his family, Dr. Duback understands firsthand the values and priorities that are foundational to our district. That connection ensures that every decision will be guided by what is best for our students and the community,” Janik said.

Duback has been working in District 210 since 2021. In his time with the district he has served as assistant superintendent as chief school business official, and “has played a key role in maintaining the district’s financial stability and strengthening its long-term outlook,” according to the district press release.

In the announcement the district credited Duback’s work with the district’s recent bond rating upgrade to Aa3 this past April.

Prior to joining District 210, Duback started his career as a high school math teacher in Yorkville Community Unit School District 115, where he served on the district’s “gifted and talented team.”

In Yorkville he also began his work in administration when he became assistant director of teaching and learning in 2014. In 2016, he became District 115’s director of business services before being named chief school business official for a district in LaGrange one year later.

Duback holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and music from Illinois Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in education and social policy from Northwestern University, a master’s in educational administration from Lewis University, and an MBA from Concordia University Chicago.

He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

“Mike has an understanding of every aspect of school operations,” said Tingley. “I look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

Duback has lived in the Lincoln-Way community with his wife Kim and their two children since 2010.