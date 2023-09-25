Nazareth Academy to offer cardiac screenings

Nazareth Academy has announced the return of the Young Hearts for Life Cardiac Screening Program for all students enrolled for 2023-24.

Screenings will take place Nov. 7 during the school day. All students whose parents authorize them to be tested can be screened.

The Young Hearts For Life Cardiac Screening is provided to students by Mend A Heart Foundation, meaning there is no cost to parents for the screening meant to identify students at risk for sudden cardiac death. Sudden cardiac death has taken the lives of Nazareth alumni and friends and the school has rallied to the cause of early detection.

“Nazareth’s Four Pillars of Scholarship, Service, Spirit and Unity rest on a foundation of student health and safety,” said Principal Therese Hawkins. “We see our ability to bring free cardiac screenings to students as a way of helping to safeguard our students’ wellness.”

The test itself takes only about 3 minutes. It is non-invasive, completely painless, private and confidential.