LUNG FORCE Walk 5K coming to Cantigny Park Sept. 16

The American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Walk, presented by Northwestern Medicine, will be held on Sept. 16 at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.

Registration is free for LUNG FORCE, which includes a new 5K walk route and a new family health and resource fest with free flu shots, live music, a kids’ zone and more. Participants will also have the option of a 1.5-mile course that weaves throughout Cantigny Park to raise awareness and help save lives.

The fest begins at 8:30 a.m. The walk starts at 10 a.m.

More than one million people in the Greater Chicago area suffer from lung disease and more than 9,000 people across Illinois die from lung disease each year. Funds raised from the event will support the Lung Association’s efforts to improve lung health and prevent lung disease through lifesaving research, education, and advocacy.

For more information, and to register, visit LUNGFORCE.org/Chicago.