Lombard seeks Senior of the Year nominations

The village of Lombard is seeking nominations for its 18th Annual Senior of the Year Awards, which recognizes outstanding seniors who volunteer or go above and beyond to positively benefit the Lombard community.

Nominees must have an incorporated Lombard home mailing address and be 65 years of age or older. Nominations must include a brief statement, 50 words or less, about why the nominee should be considered, as well as a short biography of the nominee. Winners will be selected by the village’s Community Relations Committee.

“The Senior of the Year Awards give us the opportunity every year to recognize and thank seniors within our community who are making a difference—no matter how big or small,” said Trustee Dan Militello, chair of the Community Relations Committee. “It only takes a few minutes to nominate a neighbor, friend or family member that has contributed to making Lombard such a great place to live, and we look forward to honoring their contributions.”

All nominations must be received by 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 for consideration. The Community Relations Committee will vote for the winner on Sept. 11. Nominees and winners will be notified and announced publicly.

Nominations may be mailed to Village of Lombard, Attention: “Senior of the Year,” 255 E. Wilson, Lombard, Ill. 60148, or emailed to communications@villageoflombard.org.