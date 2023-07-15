Upcoming entertainment in Wheaton

Jay Allen, who made headlines with his appearances on NBC’s “The Voice,” will star in a concert July 15 in Memorial Park in Wheaton in a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Allen’s late mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, inspired his hit song “Blank Stares.” His mother died in 2019. Allen continues to advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association and has raised more than $100 million to help fight the disease, according to a news release.

Allen is scheduled to perform from 7:30-9:30 p.m. July 15 in Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave. Vital Signs, the evening’s opening act, will take the stage from 6-7 p.m.

Efforts to bring the country rock performer to Wheaton began with Wheaton resident David Vivoda.

“I’d been following his music and sent him a message showing my appreciation for what he was doing. Losing our mothers to the same disease created a bond,” Vivoda said in the release.

“Losing my mother was a tragedy,” Vivoda added. “My mom spent her entire life caring for others and supporting everyone in her community.

“I want to honor her by creating something that will be positive and impactful and that supports those who are going through or have gone through the same thing,” he said, much the way Allen channels his grief and musical energies into performances that benefit Alzheimer’s research and education.

Vivoda’s mother, Cyndi, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease in July 2016. She died in March 2022 at the age of 62.

Allen, an Iowa native who lives in Nashville, was recognized for his fundraising efforts with the Caregiver Award by the national Alzheimer’s Association.

Tickets cost $40 and are available at memorialparkwheaton.com

Other upcoming events sponsored by the Wheaton Park District include:

Movie Night Out With the Wheaton Cops, dusk, July 20 at Seven Gables Park, 1750 S. Naperville Road.

The Wheaton Park District and Wheaton Police Department are pleased to present Disney’s “Toy Story” under the stars. Moviegoers should bring their own chairs, blankets, favorite movie snacks and bug spray. The movie begins at dusk and is free and open to the public.

The StingRays, 6-7:30 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave.

Rock n’ Roll hits from 50s, 60s & 70s. The StingRays music will fill dance floors (and lawns) the entire night. Children to seniors dance, engage in trivia, spin to watch the musicians run through the audience or join the band in a Conga or Twist contest.