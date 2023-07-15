Tornado touched down in Wheaton area

A tornado touched down in the Wheaton area at about 9:04 p.m., the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The tornado warning for DuPage County has expired, but the National Weather Service is keeping a close eye on serious thunderstorm activity in both DuPage and Cook counties.

The National Weather Service could not confirm the specific location in Wheaton where the tornado touched down.

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.