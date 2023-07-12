Westmont man charged with firing gun on Cass Avenue: authorities

A Westmont man was charged Tuesday with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly firing a gun on Cass Avenue, authorities said.

Police were dispatched at about 10:12 p.m. to the 100 block of North Cass Avenue for a report of possible gunshots and a male wearing dark clothing running from the area, authorities said.

Moments later, police located a man, later identified as Daniel C. Mainz, who matched the description, near Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Shell casings were recovered in an alley in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue and a handgun was later recovered in the 0-100 block of East Dallas Street, police said.

Mainz, 18, of 1012 Ashford Lane, Westmont, was taken into custody and subsequently charged. He was transported to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office to await a bond hearing. The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office may add additional charges once the investigation is completed, authorities said.

Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove police assisted with the investigation including the deployment of a drone to search for evidence.