Ribbon cutting marks DJ’s Sports Bar’s milestone anniversary in Westmont

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and village of Westmont congratulate Tracey Valerio Spotts, owner of DJ’s Sports Bar & Grill, on celebrating 30 years of serving up good times and famed burgers, according to a Chamber news release.

In honor of the milestone, an anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at DJ’s Sports Bar, 222 E. Chicago Ave.

Members of the Westmont business community, family, friends and elected officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting celebration on May 27.

In addition to the ceremony, live music and refreshments marked the event. DJ’s Sports Bar, located at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Blackhawk Drive, is considered the epitome of “the corner bar,” offering a warm welcome to regulars and newcomers alike, the release stated. Guests can enjoy watching sports on the 12 flatscreens, while savoring the bar’s claim to fame: a half-pound burger and fresh-cut French fries.

“I want to thank the community for supporting us for 30 years, and look forward to more good times to come,” Valerio Spotts said in the release.

Officials shared their congratulations.

“Celebrating and supporting our businesses is key to continued economic growth,” WCCTB President Becky Rheintgen said in the release. “It is exciting to celebrate this significant milestone for DJ’s and Tracey Valerio Spotts.”

Mayor Ron Gunter added his well wishes.

“Congratulations to Tracey Valerio Spotts, 2022 Westmont Citizen of the Year, and her team for creating a welcoming atmosphere, great service and conversation for our community for 30 years – and let’s not forget those burgers,” Gunter said in the release.

For information, call 630-986-1029 or visit www.djswestmont.com.