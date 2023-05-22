Glenbard East student earns Best Energy Design award in county competition

Glenbard East High School student Victor Hanson has earned the award for Best Energy Design in the 17th annual Sustainable Design Challenge.

The DuPage County-wide competition encourages students to submit entries based on the tenets of sustainable design, which is focused on making construction more environmentally friendly and economically viable, a news release stated.

As part of Glenbard East’s Advanced Placement Environmental Science class, Hanson designed a three-dimensional model of a home, wrote a paper and presented his architectural insights to a panel of judges made up of professionals and civic officials from the community at large. Hanson’s house, titled South Facing Windows, was awarded the top prize for Best Energy Design.

Sponsored by DuPage County Stormwater Management, and coordinated by SCARCE, the annual event encourages students to construct building and landscape models using environmental and water-friendly design practices. Local professionals working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields served as judges, evaluating the students’ designs, presentations and innovation.