Wheaton police request public’s help in locating T-Mobile store robbery suspects

Wheaton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted in connection with the Memorial Day armed robbery of a T-Mobile store last year.

On May 30, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., employees at the Wheaton T-Mobile store located on Butterfield Road were opening the store when an individual allegedly entered the store, approached the employees and pointed a handgun at one of the employees while demanding merchandise, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

Two other individuals allegedly entered the store and ordered the employees at gunpoint to open safes before restraining all employees. A fourth individual later was identified and alleged to be involved with the armed robbery, authorities said.

Two of the individuals, Imari Paxton, 24, of the 7400 block of South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, and Marcus Melton, 28, of the 0-100 block of Ironwood Court, Lafayette, Ind., were arrested and are currently in custody in connection with this case.

The remaining involved individuals wanted in connection to this armed robbery remain at large. These individuals have been identified as:

Darius Combs, 31, of Cicero, is wanted for armed robbery with a firearm. Combs is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has been known to drive a Ford van, with an expired Illinois temporary registration 886-AA-610. Combs has a history of weapons offenses and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Brandon Melton, 31, of Dolton, is wanted for armed robbery with a firearm and armed habitual criminal. He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. Melton has been known to drive a Ford Van, with Indiana license plate 580EGM. Melton should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

If you or someone you know sees either of these individuals, do not approach, or attempt to apprehend them. Call 911. If you have information regarding their whereabouts, contact Detective Tim Green of the Wheaton Police Department at 630-260-4863 or tgreen@wheaton.il.us.