St. Francis High School board appoints executives

The St. Francis High School Board of Directors has appointed Philip Kerr as president of the school and Maureen Isphording as its executive vice president, a newly created role.

Over the past five months, the board oversaw an extensive search process for the new president, a news release stated.

“The synergy created by Phil’s 40-year history with the school, his incredible business acumen and his mentoring skills combined with Maureen’s marketing and communications expertise, relationships with current families and love for the school will provide a strong foundation for the future and long-term success of St. Francis High School,” the release stated.

Isphording will continue in her role as director of admissions, which she has held for seven years. The new position of executive vice president establishes a collaborative mentorship with the president. Their partnership, combined with the guidance of Principal Raeann Huhn, is designed to further the school’s mission, the release stated.

“I am very humbled, honored and excited to join the St. Francis High School leadership team,” Kerr stated in the news release. “It is an incredible responsibility to carry on the school’s 65-year legacy promoting the spiritual, academic, physical and social development of the students entrusted to our care.”

“The charge for Maureen and me is clear. Mobilize the support of the entire St. Francis High School community past, present and future to provide the best environment, facilities and atmosphere for our students and faculty to succeed and thrive,” Kerr added.

Isphording expressed excitement about her additional new role.

“I am humbled and thrilled to serve St. Francis High School as executive vice president and director of admissions,” she said in the release. " … I look forward to partnering with the board, colleagues, students, families, alumni and friends to appreciate and honor St. Francis High School’s history and current work, while intentionally and tirelessly ensuring the school’s success for decades to come.”

As a member of the St. Francis High School Board of Directors for seven years and chairman of the board from 2010 to 2013, Kerr has guided the school during a period of record enrollment and a successful capital campaign, the release stated. Kerr and his wife, Maribeth Treis (Class of ’77) Kerr, have four children, three of whom are St. Francis High School alums. Phil Kerr has more than 40 years of experience in business management and sales.

Isphording has implemented annual comprehensive recruiting plans, spearheaded major admissions events and served in leadership as a member of the school’s President’s Council. She has grown the Student Ambassador Leadership Team (also known as SALT) to more than 130 students to teach leadership skills and increase awareness of the school in the community. Her virtual shadow day program garnered the attention of other schools across the nation during the pandemic. She and husband Dave have three children.