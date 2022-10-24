Wheaton’s Haunted Halloween Flea Market to rematerialize

WHEATON – The 12th annual Zurko’s Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market will return from 3 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29 to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

“There will be thousands of fleas and treasures, creepy and otherwise, for sale,” a news release stated.

People are invited to shop in costume, with a costume contest hosted by actor Rob Fury planned for kids and adults.

The indoor-and-outdoor event will include live music, artists, celebrities and food, in addition to treasures from vendors offering antiques, folk art and crafts, close-outs, shabby-chic, housewares, country farm, industrial, advertising, coins, collectibles and other wares.

The band will be The Oozin’ Ahhhs, described as putting the fright back in stage fright. To check out all the celebrities on tap, visit zurkopromotions.com/wheaton-illinois-haunted-halloween-flea-market.

Admission costs $10, and is free for youth ages 12 and younger. DuPage County Fairgrounds is at County Farm and Manchester roads. Parking is free.

For information, contact Zurko’s Midwest Promotions at 715-526-9769 or office@zurkopromotions.com.