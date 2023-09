Get your fill of German food, music and beer at the 4th annual Woodridge Oktoberfest taking place on Sept. 29-30 in the Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park parking lot, 8301 Janes Ave.

This two-day fest features live music, food vendors, a variety of beers, including several local breweries. A photo booth and activities including a beer stein holding contest and a pretzel toss.

Get your tickets and view the the full schedule of events here.