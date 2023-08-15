Glen Ellyn Park District event to raise scholarship funds

Kokomo, A Vacation Party, sponsored by the Friends of the Glen Ellyn Park District, will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Lake Ellyn Boat House, 645 Lenox Road.

The 21-and-over event will feature food trucks, a DJ, bar and games. Luxury vacation packages will be auctioned and raffled. The rain date is Sept. 24.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Friends of Glen Ellyn Parks’ Scholarship Fund, which was created to enable families in need of financial assistance the opportunity to participate in Park District programs. More than 200 Glen Ellyn children are supported each year by the Scholarship Fund.

Visit https://shorturl.at/kpDI8 to purchase tickets, buy raffle tickets, get sponsorship information or make a donation.