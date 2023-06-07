Elmhurst Park District seeks feedback for strategic plan

The Elmhurst Park District is mapping its future by updating its comprehensive and strategic plan. Part of the process will be hearing from the community and giving residents the opportunity to share their insights and ideas through a website, surveys and in-person events, according to a district news release.

The Elevate Elmhurst Parks Comprehensive and Strategic Plan process kicked off with the debut of a new, interactive website, where the community can give direct feedback to the district about parks, programs, facilities and other topics.

Residents will have in-person opportunities to provide feedback in coming weeks. These include an open house, pop-up events and focus groups. The next opportunity will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 11 at Eldridge Park, 363 W. Commonwealth Lane, during Eldridge Adventure Day. Park-goers are invited to stop by the Elevate Elmhurst Parks booth to share their thoughts on the district’s future.

The district’s last planning process took place during 2016-17, with the approval of the final Vision 2020 Plan in 2017. The plan guided district priorities during the last five years. The district completed several Vision 2020 large-scale projects with dedicated funding that addressed unmet needs in parks, facilities and programming.

These projects included the development renovation of the new adult center, recently renamed the Mary E. Kies Recreation Center, the expansion of Glos Park and the development of Centennial Park. Projects coming up in 2024 include opening the district’s first dog park and the new Pick Park.

Updating the plan gives the district the opportunity to ensure its work reflects the community’s priorities for parks and recreation, according to the release. To provide objectivity, expertise and support, the board hired a planning firm to work with the district, after a request for proposals and interview process.

People are invited to help plan the future of their district, whether through in-person feedback opportunities or by visiting the Elevate Elmhurst Parks website at epd.org/news/elevate-elmhurst-parks to immediately provide feedback, learn more about the process and sign up for a focus group.

In-person events

June 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m. during Eldridge Adventure Day at Eldridge Park

June 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Movie in the Park: “Sing 2″ at Wilder Park

June 20, 4-6 p.m. at Elevate Elmhurst Parks Open House at Wagner Community Center

June 24, noon-2 p.m. at Elmhurst Park District booth during Elmhurst Family Pride Fest at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church, 367 Spring Road