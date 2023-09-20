September 20, 2023
Glenbard Parent Series community read focuses on realizing potential, creating change

By Shaw Local News Network
The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present its community read, “The Promise of a Pencil: How an Ordinary Person Can Create Extraordinary Change,” with New York Times bestselling author Adam Braun via Zoom at 7 p.m. Sept. 27. Visit glenbardgps.org for information and the links to the webinar.

This year’s community read is a memoir about an ordinary person creating extraordinary change — something Braun believes everyone can do. He will share inspirational insights and tools that can lead to finding meaning and making a difference.

Braun is a bestselling author and entrepreneur who founded Pencils of Promise, an award-winning organization that has built nearly 600 schools around the world.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

