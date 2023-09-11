LT to host free medical clinic Sept. 30 at South Campus

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will sponsor a free medical clinic Sept. 30 for families and individuals who cannot afford healthcare.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lyons Township High School, South Campus, 4900 South Willow Springs Road, Western Springs. Parking will be free, and attendees will not be required to report their legal status or to present identification or an insurance card.

About 80 clinical and non-clinical volunteers from UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will staff the clinic, providing healthcare services and assisting attendees with registration, navigation and translation needs.

Free medical services offered at the clinic will include dental exams, diabetes and nutrition education, vision screenings, laboratory screenings (including glucose, cholesterol, urinalysis, and pregnancy tests), orthopedics, school/sports physicals (not including immunizations), free medication (based on an exam at the clinic), physical therapy, podiatry and primary care.

Through participating partners, including Aging Care Connections, DuPage Health Coalition (Access DuPage), NAMI Metro Suburban, Pillars Community Health, and the Chicago Healthcare Alliance Lions Club, the clinic will also help connect patients to ongoing care and social services, such as counseling services and food pantries.

Walk-ins will be welcome at the clinic, but pre-registration is recommended to ensure an appointment time. To pre-register for the clinic, call 844-209-5995 or visit https://bit.ly/47ZXQYk.