Glenbard Parent Series offering online financial aid workshop

The Glenbard Parent Series (GPS): Navigating Healthy Families will present Discovering the Best College Fit at the Best Price, a financial aid workshop with Frank Palmasani at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to the webinar.

Palmasani, author of “Right College, Right Price” and creator of the Financial Fit online program, will detail how to find a great fit at a great price. He will highlight 30 steps parents and students can take to pursue scholarships and financial aid that will save thousands of dollars and help pay for college without accumulating large amounts of debt.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.