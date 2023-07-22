Riverwalk Music Nights begin Aug. 11 in Winfield

Pack up your lawn chairs and blankets and head to the inaugural village of Winfield Riverwalk Music Nights. The first of four nights of free summer entertainment begins Aug. 11 at the new Winfield Riverwalk Park bandshell, located west of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital on Winfield Road.

The kick-off concert at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 11 features The Prissillas followed by Pinion. The all-girl group, The Prissillas plays an eclectic setlist of popular hits spanning decades and genres. Enjoy covers from Zeppelin, The Stones, Dolly Parton, Blondie, Pearl Jam and more.

Pinion, a four-piece rock group that dubs itself Chicagoland’s most versatile cover band, will offer a family friendly set list composed of hits from The Cars, AC/DC, Weezer, The Wallflowers, Depeche Mode, Pink Floyd and more.

Enjoy food and drinks during the show. Local food vendors will offer delicious specialties for purchase. Beverages will be sold by the Winfield Lion’s Club and Winfield Foundation.

“With the new bandshell and other amenities, Riverwalk Park is the perfect location to create a new tradition that brings our community together,” Winfield village president Carl Sorgatz said in a news release. “This concert series is just the beginning. Our Community Events Commission is focused on integrating this beautiful new park into the community and hosting events year round.”

Upcoming performances include Doug Fick and Mulberry Street on Aug. 18; Rob Russo-The Loose Screws and Anthem on Aug. 25; and Voyage and Brass from the Past on Sept. 22. All shows will begin at 6:15 p.m. and end at 9:45 p.m.

Significant portions of Riverwalk Park, including the new band shell, pathways and bocce court, were constructed by Northwestern Medicine to benefit the local community. The historic development agreement with the village of Winfield, which includes a new medical office building and parking structure, is designed to revitalize the downtown district.

Parking is available on the ground floor of the Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital parking garage west of Winfield Road; with additional parking on higher levels available after 5:30 p.m.

For information, visit villageofwinfield.com.