Bond denied for convicted felon arrested in Elmhurst

Bond was denied Sunday for a Chicago convicted felon accused of illegally possessing a firearm, authorities said.

Joshua Jones, 33, of the 800 block of Massasoit Avenue, is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony.

On Sept. 9, at approximately 11:22 a.m., Elmhurst police observed a car suspected of being involved in burglaries in Western Springs in a parking lot at North Avenue and Villa Road. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver, later determined to be Jones, exited the car and fled on foot into a residential area. Officers followed Jones and apprehended him approximately four houses away, hiding between a garage and a fence near a residence, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Within reach of Jones, police allegedly found a loaded, holstered 9 mm Sig Sauer P365 pistol with 10 rounds in the magazine that had been reported as stolen in connection with a residential burglary in Countyside, authorities said. Jones was taken into custody at that time.

Jones is currently on probation for burglary out of DuPage County and on mandatory supervised release (parole) for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon out of Cook County. Additionally, Jones has previous convictions for burglary and robbery, both out of Cook County, according to a release.

“It is alleged that Mr. Jones, who is currently on probation and parole, was not only in possession of a loaded weapon, but that he also ran through a residential neighborhood with that loaded weapon in an attempt to avoid apprehension,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Due to Mr. Jones’ past criminal activity however, he has lost his Second Amendment right to lawfully possess a firearm.”

Jones’ next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 2 for status.