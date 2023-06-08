A Chicago man is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when his car ran a red light in Bensenville and crashed into an SUV, killing the female driver, authorities said Wednesday.

Armando Salkic, 22, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated DUI causing death.

DuPage County Judge Margaret O’Connell ordered Salkic held in DuPage County jail on $1 million bail. He would have to post $100,000 to be released from custody.

Prosecutors said Salkic was speeding in a Volkswagen Jetta when he disregarded a red stop light at the intersection of York and Irving Park roads and crashed his car into a Honda CRV at about 3:35 a.m. Friday, June 2. The Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DuPage coroner’s office identified the woman who died in the crash as Diane Wokurka, 58, of Lombard.

Following the crash, Salkic was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. He was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and taken into custody. Salkic is accused of having a blood alcohol concentration of .194, more than twice the legal threshold, about two and a half hours after the crash.

“My heart goes out to the victim’s family and the victim who was on her way to work,” Bensenville Police Chief Daniel Schulze said in a statement. Her name was not released.

Salkic is next due in court for his arraignment on June 29.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230607/prosecutors-driver-in-fatal-bensenville-crash-was-intoxicated