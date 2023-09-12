Brookfield Zoo Oktoberfest set for Sept. 23

Order your lederhosen and grab your pint glasses. It’s time to celebrate Oktoberfest at Brookfield Zoo. Join the celebration with live polka music, authentic German food and beer on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

Guests can head to the zoo’s East Mall to enjoy and dance to live polka music. Members of the Polka Confetti band will entertain guests with two one hour sets at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. After a short break, the Alpine Thunder band will take the stage for two afternoon sets at 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Oktoberfest wouldn’t be the same without seasonal favorites. Bratwurst, sausages, pretzels with cheese, and other menu items will be available for purchase.

While at the East Mall, guests 21 and over can spin the prize wheel for a chance to win Oktoberfest swag. And, those strolling through the park, should be on the lookout for the Leinie’s mobile PolkaPedi that will be riding around the zoo offering complimentary memorabilia to 21-and-over zoogoers.

Oktoberfest is free with general admission to the zoo. For additional information, visit CZS.org/Oktoberfest.