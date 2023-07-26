Cook County opens courthouses as cooling centers

Hot, humid and potentially stormy weather conditions will move across Cook County starting on Wednesday and ending Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Peak afternoon heat index values between 95 and 105 degrees are expected.

As a result, Cook County is increasing the number of cooling centers open to residents to include the county’s Skokie, Maywood and Bridgeview courthouses from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday Residents who do not have adequate access to air conditioning are advised to seek respite at a cooling center.

The County’s Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security offers the following tips during excessive summer heat to help keep residents safe:

Stay hydrated and avoid alcohol and sugary drinks

Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible

If working outside, take frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned space

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

It’s also important to check on relatives, neighbors, seniors and members of vulnerable populations when temperatures climb to extreme levels.

If you must work or spend extended time outdoors, watch for symptoms of heatstroke. The telltale signs of heatstroke are:

An extremely high body temperature, such as 103 degrees or above

Dizziness and nausea

A throbbing headache and a pulse that is rapid and strong

Skin that is red, hot and dry

If there is a medical emergency due to a heat-related illness, call 911.

A complete list of cooling centers along with their hours of operation is available here.