A single-engine aircraft preparing to depart DuPage Airport Wednesday morning instead overran a runway and struck a sign, causing a fuel leak, authorities said.

The aircraft could not achieve the needed speed for takeoff, the West Chicago Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.

The pilot tried to bring the aircraft to a stop, but it overran the end of Runway 33 and continued into a grassy area. While in the grass, the aircraft hit a sign and came to a stop shortly after the collision, which caused a fuel leak in the left wing.

Three people were on board, and all three got out of the aircraft without any injuries, the post stated.

Personnel from the DuPage Airport Authority, along with West Chicago Fire Protection District crews, responded to stop the leak and contain the spilled fuel.

Once the fuel leak is contained, the airport authority will coordinate the aircraft’s removal and transport to a hangar.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260513/news/aircraft-strikes-sign-at-dupage-airport-causing-fuel-leak/