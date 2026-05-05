Police: Teenage boy shot in Carol Stream

A teenage boy was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Carol Stream home, police said.

Officers went to the home following on the 500 block of Alton Court, in the Newport Villages subdivision, at about 10 a.m. in response to a 911 call, according to police.

They found the boy conscious and breathing, with an apparent gunshot injury, police said.

Carol Stream Fire Protection District personnel treated the boy at the scene then and took him to a hospital for further care. His injury was not considered life threatening, police said.

Police believed the shooting took place inside the residence and described it as an isolated incident without any threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Carol Stream Police Department at (630) 668-2167.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260505/crime/large-police-presence-in-carol-stream-neighborhood/