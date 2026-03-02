A Glendale Heights man stabbed a housemate in the stomach Saturday afternoon shortly after being released from custody on charges he assaulted another of the home’s residents, authorities said Sunday.

Ernesto Granados, 29, of the 100 block of West Wrightwood, is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of armed violence and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the second attack.

He appeared in court Sunday, when a DuPage County judge ordered him held in jail while awaiting trial.

Granados had been in court Saturday morning facing misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges alleging he kicked in a bathroom door at the home Friday and threatened another resident.

He was released on condition that he not reenter the home. But DuPage County prosecutors said that at about 2:58 p.m. Saturday, six hours after he was released, Granados broke through the housemate’s bedroom door and stabbed the man in the stomach.

The housemate was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

“As we all do, the victims in this case have every right to feel safe in their own home,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “Mr. Granados’ alleged violent actions on two separate occasions, however, have shattered that expectation of security his victims once enjoyed.”

Berlin said the case shows the need for Illinois lawmakers to enact changes in the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bond and restricts pretrial detention to only certain charges and circumstances.

“Too often, we are seeing offenders released pretrial because the Act does not allow judges to use their discretion for certain offenses,” he said.

Granados is scheduled back in court March 30.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260301/crime/prosecutors-glendale-heights-man-stabbed-housemate-hours-after-release-from-jail/