Two men have been accused of falsely claiming that they were robbed of more than $1.5 million worth of jewelry.

Pezhman Gilani Yahyavi, 46, of the 100 block of Vantroba Drive, Glendale Heights, and Mahmood Bashang, 30, of the 800 block of Greenwood Circle, Naperville, are each charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct — false report of a crime.

As the charge is a non-detainable offense, both men were released Wednesday after a court appearance in DuPage County.

The charges allege that around 6:27 p.m. Feb. 22, Yahyavi purposely drove his vehicle off a roadway, then directed Bashang to call 911 and report they were the victims of an armed robbery.

Bashang told a dispatcher that they were vendors on their way home from a jewelry show in Rosemont, and that three armed people robbed them. He told the dispatcher the robbers had taken $1.5 million to $2 million in jewelry, mostly 14-karat gold, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office

“The investigation revealed that two men intentionally fabricated a highway robbery scene and contacted authorities, prompting a full-scale response,” Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean said in the news release. “Officers, detectives, and emergency personnel from Elmhurst, Bensenville and Rosemont committed significant time and resources to what was ultimately determined to be a scheme to enrich themselves.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260226/crime/2-charged-with-falsely-reporting-1-million-plus-jewelry-robbery/