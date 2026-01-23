A Lombard man has been accused of neglecting a woman, causing her death.

David A. Lundstrum, 51, of the 2000 block of South Highland Avenue, is charged with three felony counts of criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly person by a caregiver resulting in death, and three counts of criminal abuse or neglect of an elderly person by a caregiver, according to DuPage County court records.

An indictment was filed Jan. 13. He appeared in court Friday.

The charges allege that between May 12, 2024, and June 2, 2024, Lundstrum failed to call for medical assistance after Angeline Lundstrum fell. The charges state Lundstrum allowed Angeline Lundstrum “to lie on the floor for weeks in her own excrement.” According to the charges, that resulted in her developing sepsis, pressure ulcers and a urinary tract infection, resulting in her death.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Angeline Lundstrum, 88, died at a home in Schaumburg on June 30, 2024. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, saying she died of “complications of a fall with neglectful delay in medical care.”

The charges do not state the relationship between the Lundstrums. But an obituary for Angeline Lundstrum lists her as having a son named David, as did other court records.

The charges are not detainable offenses, so Lundstrum was released from jail Friday. His next court date is Feb. 17.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260123/crime/lombard-man-charged-with-fatal-neglect-of-woman/